Jaldapara: Record 400 hectares of grassland scheduled to be restored

Alipurduar: Jaldapara National Park is set to undergo a significant ecological transformation, with a record 400 hectares of grassland scheduled to be restored — an increase from the previous 250–300 hectares. The initiative, which aligns with the park’s specific management plan, will commence on May 15 and is expected to be completed by June.

Timed with the arrival of the monsoon in North Bengal, this effort aims to enhance the natural habitat of herbivores, including elephants, one-horned rhinoceroses, several deer species and bison. The newly-created grasslands will ensure a sustainable, year-round food supply for these animals.

Currently, Jaldapara is recognised as the second-largest habitat for one-horned rhinos in India, after Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, with nearly 350 rhinos residing in its 216.5 square kilometre area. Grasslands form a crucial component of this ecosystem.

The project will be carried out across the park’s North, East and West ranges, as well as in the Chilapata and Kodal Basti ranges. While native grasses like Dhadda and Chepti are already present in sufficient quantities, this initiative will reintroduce varieties that have become scarce. These include Madhuya, Malsa, Banshpatari, Corn grass, Nal, Khagra and Hogla. Seedlings have been cultivated over the past six months in nurseries across all five park ranges.

Experts note that different herbivores prefer different grass species. For instance, while corn grass is favoured by rhinos, Banshpatari is preferred by deer. The seedlings will be planted by trained workers in designated compartments, which will initially be fenced for protection and later opened up to wildlife. Existing invasive weeds will also be removed as part of the process.

“The nurseries have been producing seedlings for the past six months and we now have more than enough to meet our target,” said Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara.

“Once the work begins, it will be completed within a month or two. We are optimistic that the native grasses are making a healthy return, and this will greatly enrich the food diversity for wildlife.”

The Forest department expects that this large-scale effort will significantly change the park’s landscape after the Puja season and before winter.