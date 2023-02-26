Jaldapara: Post mishap, strictures issued for guides & safari drivers

ALIPURDUAR: On the heels of the accident during a safari at Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar, the Forest department has come up with a set of strictures to prevent a rerun of such incidents in future. Bushes on both sides of the safari path will be trimmed. Despite the accident, enthusiasm revolving around the car safari is the same and the usual rush was visible on Sunday also.



On Saturday, a total of six tourists from Kolkata and Siliguri along with the SUV driver were injured by the sudden charge of two rhinoceros trying to cross the forest path on which the SUVs were passing. The tourists in the two SUVs were clicking photographs of a rhino. Soon a female rhino, along with her calf emerged and charged towards one of the SUVs. The driver trying to reverse his vehicle lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road and overturned. A woman had a fracture and the rest of the tourists suffered minor injuries. After getting first aid from Madarihat Hospital they were discharged.

On Sunday morning, Deepak M, DFO, Jaldapara held a meeting with the tourist guides and Jungle safari drivers at Madarihat. “We have decided to trim the bushes on both sides of the path along the Car Safari route. This will allow the drivers clearer visibility and prevent animals from hiding in the bushes and making sudden appearances,” stated Dipak M, DFO, Jalpadara wildlife division.

Several strictures have also been issued by the Forest department to Jaldapara tourist guides and safari drivers. “All insurance-less vehicles running in the jungle safari will be completely banned. First-aid kits have to be present in all vehicles. Within the next three to four days, a workshop will be conducted by the Forest Department with tourist guides, the jungle safari drivers and car owners,” stated the DFO. There are 31 SUVs operating in the car safari at Jaldapara.

Jaldapara, is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in the state and has a population of around 300 rhinos. “Saturday’s incident is a stray incident. No such incident had happened at Jaldapara National Park in the past. This is the first time a rhino had charged a Jungle Safari car. Car drivers and tourist guides should be more careful. Even after Rhino’s incident, there was no sign of lack of enthusiasm among the tourists in the jungle safari. Jungle safari is crowded, going on as usual,” added the DFO.

SUV safaris are held twice a day, in the morning and evening. Each SUV has one driver, one forest guide and 6 tourists. As there is a guideline from the forest department that at one time not more than 18 SUVs are allowed, in each trip 12 SUVs ply from Madarihat and 6 from Shalkumar in the eastern part of Jaldapara. One has to pay Rs. 500 for a safari trip. Tickets are available on the spot and offline. In Jaldapara, there is provision for elephant safari also. Three trips are organized in the morning only. 16 persons can be accommodated in each trip. The cost is Rs. 900 per person.