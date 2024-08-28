Jaldapara Nat’l Park welcomes new Kumki elephant calf

Alipurduar: Jaldapara National Park’s renowned Kumki (captive elephant), Sundari, has given birth to her third calf. The Forest department confirmed that Sundari delivered the calf on Sunday morning. Both mother and calf are reported to be in good health and will remain at the Hollong Central Pilkhana within the park for the time being.



In light of her recent birth, Sundari has been granted a three-month leave from all duties by the Forest department. After this period, she will resume her regular activities, including forest patrolling.

This birth marks Sundari’s third, though her previous two calves passed away due to illness. Consequently, the park’s veterinarians are taking special care of both Sundari and her new calf. Dr Uppal Sharma, the park’s veterinarian, is overseeing their well-being.

With the arrival of the new calf, the total number of Kumki elephants at Jaldapara National Park has risen to 87, including two calves under the age of one year. The newborn calf will rely solely on its mother’s milk for the next few months, while Sundari is provided with a

specially curated diet to ensure her health.

Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, expressed his joy over the new addition, stating: “The birth of any Kumki elephant always brings us great happiness. Both the mother and calf are thriving. In due time, the calf born on Sunday will undergo training to assist in protecting Jaldapara National Park.”

Kumki elephants play a crucial role in the conservation efforts at Jaldapara National Park, working alongside forest staff throughout the year to safeguard the park.