Jaldapara Nat’l Park staff rescues 2-day-old barking deer fawn

Alipurduar: The forest staff and veterinarians at Jaldapara National Park successfully rescued and rehabilitated a newly-born barking deer, which was only 2-day-old when it was found.



Deer fawns that are about 25 days old already start nibbling on grass in addition to their milk and lactose diet. The little fawn has been named ‘Timba’ and has found a home in the North Jaldapara Range of the National Park.

According to forest officials, Timba is currently located in Jaldapara but will be relocated as it grows older. The Siliguri Bengal Safari Park might be its future home if approved by the Forest department.

As Timba has developed a close bond with humans, it will find it difficult to readjust into the wild.

On July 25, forest workers found Timba near the Kodalbasti area of the National Park. It is suspected that Timba’s mother had died shortly after giving birth, likely due to a wild animal attack.

Timba is being cared for by two handlers. Special measures, such as hay bales have been placed near him to protect the fawn from the cold. Barking deer fawns use a unique whistling sound to communicate with their mothers, and Timba continues to use this method to signal mealtime to the handlers. Currently, Timba requires milk and milk powder every two hours.

Navojit Dey, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) at Jaldapara National Park, said: “The last time a barking deer fawn was rescued was around three years ago. While elephants and leopard fawns are also rescued, saving them is comparatively easier due to the experience of foresters. However, rescuing a barking deer fawn that’s just 2-day-old was a significant challenge. We have nearly succeeded and are very optimistic about the outcome.”

Barking Deer is classified as a Red List species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In recent times, forest workers, mahouts, and veterinarians at Jaldapara National Park also successfully rescued a baby elephant, reflecting the ongoing efforts to protect wildlife in the North Jaldapara Range.