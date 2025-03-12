Jaldapara Nat’l Park: Security beefed up to prevent poaching

Alipurduar: With Holi approaching, the Jaldapara National Park authorities have ramped up security measures to curb illegal hunting activities that often take place during the festival. Traditionally, some tribal communities engage in hunting wild animals and birds as part of their celebrations, a practice that poachers exploit by using the surrounding areas of the national park for illegal activities.

To counter this threat, the Forest department has launched an intensive security operation, reinforcing conservation efforts to protect endangered wildlife, including the Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

Spanning 216.51 sq km, Jaldapara National Park is home to a diverse range of wildlife and is surrounded by several forest villages. Many tribal communities in North Bengal reside in these areas, making them vulnerable to poaching activities. Recognising this, the Forest department has taken proactive steps to prevent illegal hunting.

According to officials, armed forest guards have been deployed for 24/7 patrolling, supported by captive elephants in difficult terrains. Security has been further strengthened through strategic naka checkpoints at entry and exit points, aided by trained sniffer dogs to detect illegal movement of arms and wildlife articles.

Additionally, forest villages and nearby tea gardens are being thoroughly scanned using modern equipment to locate traps and weapons.

The department is also leveraging intelligence networks, digital data analysis and close coordination with police and other agencies to enhance surveillance. Powerful drones have been deployed across different ranges for aerial monitoring. Furthermore, local communities are actively involved in preventing potential poaching incidents, fostering a collaborative approach to wildlife protection.

Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara Forest Division, stated: “The park, home to the majestic Indian one-horned rhinos and several other endangered species, has intensified day-and-night patrolling and naka checks to curb poaching, forest fires and habitat destruction. Additionally, awareness campaigns efforts are in full swing to educate people on the importance of conservation. We urge the local communities to cooperate with the Forest department in protecting wildlife.”

He further added that Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) have been actively participating in these efforts since Tuesday, with the security measures set to continue throughout the fortnight.