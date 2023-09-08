Jaldapara Nat’l Park gears up for ‘Safe Tourist Season’

Alipurduar: The doors of the jungle will open to tourists on September 15. To ensure the safety of visitors in the Jaldapara National Park, the Forest Department is taking special precautions, including car and elephant safaris.



Two separate workshops were conducted for drivers and eco-tourism guides associated with jungle safaris in two phases at Jaldapara National Park on Thursday. Approximately 65 vehicle drivers and around 50 eco-tourism guides participated in the workshops.

During the workshops, computer presentations were used to explain the do’s and don’ts of gypsy-car rides and the responsibilities of guides when it comes to tourist safety. Printed awareness brochures will be distributed to the guides starting from September 15.

Jaldapara National Park’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sandeep Kumar Berwal, along with Assistant Wildlife Warden Navojit De and other forest department officials were present at the workshops.

It’s worth noting that last year, a gypsy car carrying tourists overturned inside Jaldapara National Park while trying to escape from a rhino resulting in injuries to six tourists. This time, the forest department is taking proactive measures to prevent such incidents.

Navojit De stated: “Car safaris follow specific routes within the national park and there are designated timings for these safaris. Tourists will also be informed about which watchtower they will visit. Some tourists tend to pressure the driver-guides and park their cars on forest roads, which poses safety concerns. Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and it has been communicated to the guides and drivers.”

Furthermore, last time, incidents involving intoxicated tourists were reported. Navojit De explained, “If a tourist or group of tourists is found to be under the influence of alcohol, they will be stopped at the main gate of Jaldapara. This time, there will be increased surveillance at the gate compared to the previous year. If any intoxicated individuals are caught during the safari, their safari will be cancelled, and legal action will be taken.” It is known that specific posters will be placed on every jeep used for jungle safaris to raise awareness among tourists. It should be noted that Jaldapara National Park currently offers jeep safaris on four specific routes, including Jaldapara, Shalkumarhat, Chilapata, and Kodalbasti. gypsy vehicles will not be allowed on safaris without a valid vehicle fitness certificate. Each safari can accommodate up to six people, and the rental fees remain unchanged from last year.