Jaldapara National Park enriches habitat with 8 new grass species

Alipurduar: The grassland of Jaldapara National Park is being enriched with 8 species of grass for the herbivores. The main objective is to eliminate monoculture and restore the diverse grasses that once thrived in the national park, thereby maintaining the food diversity of herbivores. For the grass-eating herbivores, sufficient quantities of these grasses are being cultivated in the forest.



A key aspect of Jaldapara National Park’s forest management plan is to sustain the grasslands year-round. One of the reasons is that grasslands are the preferred habitat of the one-horned rhinos. Specific areas were planted with Dhadda and Chepti grasses by 2023. However, this time, not only Dhadda and Chepti but also Madhua, Malsa, Akra, Corn grass, Bamboo grass and Nol grass are being added.

Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “A total of 6 nurseries around the 6 range offices in the national park have been operational for the past few months. This time, four times more grass was needed compared to the last few years. Although we have more grassland in the forest, earlier, grass was planted at a distance of 1 metre in the forest grasslands.

This time, it will be planted at half that distance. As a result, the problem of weed growth will be significantly reduced. We are hopeful that the grasses that were abundant in Jaldapara in the past will return to the national park very soon. The food diversity for wildlife will increase.”

According to Forest department sources, there is significant diversity in the diet of herbivores. Although many species of grasses exist, the one-horned rhino prefers Akra and Corn grass. Spotted deer and barking deer also prefer Bamboo grass. However, the vast majority of grass species had considerably decreased. This time, 8 species of grass are being planted across 300 hectares of land. As a result, these new 6 species of grass will gradually spread throughout the entire national park.