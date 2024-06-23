‘Jaldapara’ locomotive featuring one-horned rhino launched

Alipurduar: The Indian Railways took a novel step to bring Jaldapara and its one-horned rhinoceros to the world’s attention. A WDP4D 40096 model diesel locomotive engine named ‘Jaldapara’ features a one-horned rhino painted on it. Recently, the Katihar Division of the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) dedicated this shiny engine to the country.

Dark green, aqua blue and black colours have been used creatively to give the engine a ‘jungle look.’ Green represents the lush greenery of the forest and nature, while aqua blue signifies the mountain stream waters and the blue mountain backdrop in the Dooars. A one-horned rhino is painted in black on the green and blue canvas, giving the diesel engine a striking appearance.

Recently, the ‘Jaldapara locomotive’ ran with the Intercity Express from New Jalpaiguri to Balurghat. Forest officials, nature lovers and the general public have all welcomed the Railway’s initiative.

Sabyasachi Dey, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NFR, said: “The initiative aims to promote the region’s rich biodiversity. The Railway has put this loco livery to highlight Jaldapara and one of its attractions, the one-horned rhinoceros, which is part of our national heritage.

‘NF Rail Enthusiasts,’ a Railway fan group, proposed this idea, and the Railway approved the Jaldapara livery thereafter.

The engine will not be restricted to a particular route; it will carry the message of Jaldapara to different parts of the country. According to Indian Railway rules, a locomotive is named only once, so no other engine will bear this designation.”

Parveen Kaswan, DFO of the Jaldapara Forest Division, said: “We welcome the initiative of the Railway, which will bring new attention to the issue of one-horned rhino conservation and raise awareness among the people.”

Biswajit Saha, vice-president of the Alipurduar district Tourism Association, said: “Jaldapara and the one-horned rhinoceros are priceless treasures of the country. The recognition by Indian Railways is undoubtedly a novel move.”