Jaldapara forms 21-member special committee to combat plastic pollution

Alipurduar: In a proactive measure to combat rampant plastic pollution in Jaldapara National Park, the Forest department has formed a 21-member Special Committee aimed at raising awareness and enforcing plastic restrictions within the protected area. This move comes in response to growing concerns over the severe threat plastic waste poses to the park’s rich wildlife and fragile ecosystem.

The committee comprises forest officials, local lodge owners, shopkeepers, gypsy vehicle operators, tourist guides and public representatives from nearby communities. It aims to promote collective responsibility in safeguarding wildlife and maintaining ecological balance.

According to forest officials, discarded plastic food wrappers attract herbivores like elephants, bison and deer. Several wild animals have died after consuming plastic waste. Apart from harming animals, plastic also degrades forest soil. Officials emphasise that forest staff alone cannot control the situation; cooperation from all sections of society is crucial.

“Forest staff alone cannot solve this issue,” said Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara. “Only a joint effort can bring meaningful change. Tourist guides and vehicle drivers must lead by example and local panchayats should actively involve nearby villagers. Awareness must begin at the grassroots level.”

Despite a ban, over 1,000 tourists visit Jaldapara daily, many carrying plastic-packed food into the forest. Tourists are often seen discarding wrappers during safaris. Meanwhile, shopkeepers near the park continue to sell snacks in plastic packaging, worsening the crisis. The newly formed Special Committee is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on July 9 at the Nature Interpretation Centre in the park’s North Range. During this session, a comprehensive plastic-elimination strategy will be discussed and adopted. Each committee member will take specific actions to implement the plan, keeping both tourists and local communities in mind.

The initiative has been praised by environmental groups. Biswajit Saha, environmentalist and General Secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Association, said: “The time to act is now. Much harm has already been done. If we fail to control plastic pollution, the park’s wildlife will face irreversible consequences.”