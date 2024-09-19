Jaldapara Forest Division enforces strict rules for intoxicated tourists

ALIPURDUAR: The Jaldapara Forest Division has imposed strict guidelines to prevent tourists from entering the forest under the influence of alcohol. Any tourist found intoxicated before or during a safari will have their tour immediately canceled. Drivers and guides have been instructed to report such incidents to authorities, and intoxicated tourists will be removed from the tour. In cases where a tourist is found drunk inside the forest, the safari will be halted and the vehicle will return to the Jaldapara Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC).



The national park reopened to tourists on September 16, alongside other forests in the state, and is expected to see large crowds, particularly for jeep safaris. In preparation, the forest department held a workshop for all gypsy drivers and guides, reinforcing safety guidelines based on experiences from previous years.

Navjeet De, assistant wildlife warden of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “If any tourist is found intoxicated, their safari will be canceled immediately. Additionally, any illegal activity inside the forest will be met with strict legal action. However, we are confident that tourists will respect the forest’s beauty and follow the rules during their visit.”

In addition to addressing intoxicated tourists, the forest department has issued guidelines to protect wildlife. Drivers and guides are required to keep a safe distance from animals, particularly elephants, one-horned rhinos and bison (‘gaur’). The issue of overcrowding at watchtowers, where up to 15-20 vehicles can gather at once, will also be monitored. All drivers must carry contact details of forest officials and distribute leaflets to educate tourists on proper wildlife viewing etiquette.

Gopal Sannyasi, vice president of the Jaldapara Gypsy Owners Association, highlighted the challenges posed by some tourists, stating: “It’s true that certain tourists

behave irresponsibly.

Wildlife should be observed from a minimum distance of 100 meters, and animals should be given priority when crossing roads in the forest. We also remind tourists that plastic and food items are

strictly prohibited.”