Jaldapara Forest dept nurses orphaned leopard cub back to health in 4 months

Alipurduar: Against all odds in Jaldapara, a leopard cub, orphaned just 10 days after birth, has triumphed over adversity in a remarkable 4-month journey. The cub is currently residing at the South Khairbari Tiger Rehabilitation Centre.



Rescued from the jungles of the Nilpara Range of Jaldapara National Park on August 25, the cub’s eyes were still closed, and mother’s milk was essential for survival. The Jaldapara Forest department swiftly took action, establishing a specialised intensive care unit on the guidance of National Park Veterinarian Uppal Sharma.

Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden (AWLW) of Jaldapara National Park, explained: “From day one, we faced challenges with a 10-day-old cub without a mother. Keeping such a leopard cub alive is an uphill task. A dedicated care unit was set up with regulated temperature, lights and blowers at night. Specially-formulated powdered milk became its nourishment. The leopard cub, now over 4 months old, has progressed to a diet of chicken, marking our success.”

Named ‘Zimba’ after a previously rescued buck named ‘Timba’ (barking deer), Zimba consumes 300 grams of minced chicken daily. Playtime, exercise and medication are part of his daily routine. Experienced forest workers Akbar Tamang and Ramesh Gurung have been caring for Zimba since day one. The care unit, equipped with toys and dead tree branches for exercise, carefully monitors for any health issues. Vaccinations are administered, with more to follow in due course.

Uppal Sharma, veterinarian Officer of Jaldapara National Park, emphasised: “As a doctor, I provide prescriptions and advice, but the crucial roles played by Akbar Tamang and Ramesh Gurung are paramount. Their dedication in administering medications, ensuring cleanliness of Zimba’s milk bottles and taking turns to monitor the care unit daily has been crucial for Zimba’s well-being.”

With 23 leopards, including Zimba, currently at Khairbari, forester Parthasarathy Sinha is overseeing their care. As the youngest member, all eyes are on Zimba’s

promising journey.