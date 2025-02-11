Jaldapara: Bison creates panic at roadside eatery

Alipurduar: A full-grown Indian Bison (Gaur) caused panic after it stayed overnight at a roadside eatery (dhaba) along Asian Highway No. 48 near Madarihat, close to Jaldapara National Park. Local residents spent the night in fear as the wild animal remained near the roadside eatery.

On Monday night, a herd of bison strayed from Jaldapara and entered the premises of the dhaba, alarming transport workers who had stopped there for a meal. As dense fog set in, visibility decreased significantly, adding to the tension. While forest workers managed to drive most of the bison back into the forest, one remained near the dhaba’s toilet, refusing to leave. It was only at dawn on Tuesday that the animal finally retreated into the forest.

Local resident Supen Das expressed concern, saying: “For the past few days, herds of bison have been entering Madarihat at night. We are living in fear but fortunately, no casualties have occurred so far.”

In a separate incident, an adult male leopard was captured at Chuapara Tea Estate in Kalchini block, Alipurduar district, on Tuesday morning. The Hamilton Ganj Range forest staff of Buxa Tiger Reserve successfully trapped the leopard, which had been frequently sighted near Section No. 28 of the plantation.

Residents and tea garden workers had been on high alert after several domestic animals, including chickens and pigs, went missing over the past few weeks. A month ago, a 16-year-old boy, Ariyan Oraon, was attacked by a leopard while grazing his cow in the same area. Following repeated complaints, the Forest department set up a cage in Section 28, baited with goats.

On Tuesday morning, tea garden workers discovered the leopard trapped inside the cage and alerted authorities. Forest personnel from the Hamilton Ganj Range promptly responded and rescued the animal. Confirming the development, Hari Krishnan PJ, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), stated: “The adult male leopard was examined by a veterinary

officer and later released deep into the forests of Bhutri in Buxa Tiger Reserve, far from human settlements.”