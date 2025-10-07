Jaldapara: 5 rhinos swept away by flood rescued

Alipurduar: After three days of relentless effort, the Forest department has successfully rescued and returned five one-horned rhinos to Jaldapara National Park. The animals were swept away by the powerful currents of the Torsa River and had taken refuge in nearby human settlements.

The operation was complex, involving 12 highly trained Kumki elephants, numerous government vehicles and over a hundred forest personnel. Despite the difficulties, no residents were harmed.

Remarkably, the naturally aggressive rhinos remained calm and coexisted peacefully with the curious onlookers who had gathered to watch the rescue.

The mission is not yet fully complete. In the neighbouring Cooch Behar district’s Ghoksadanga area, a rhino remains stranded near Khuttimari. Forest officials have cordoned off the area and plan to begin rescue operations after nightfall, with Kumki elephants on standby.

The rescue operation began on Sunday when six rhinos were carried away by the Torsa River. Upon learning that the animals had reached populated areas, the Forest department sprang into action to prevent any potential danger.

To ensure public safety, officials avoided relocating the rhinos during daylight, instead keeping a constant watch and continuing the operation through the night.

Tranquillising and relocating rhinos is a highly complex and expensive process, requiring the rare drug Immobilon and written authorisation from the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden. Considering these challenges, the Jaldapara Forest Division opted for a manual rescue — a risky but necessary approach.

Forest officials confirmed that all five rescued rhinos are in good physical condition. Their movements will be closely monitored in the coming days to ensure their complete well-being.

DFO Parveen Kaswan said: “Returning the rhinos safely to the forest was a challenging task. We had to proceed with extreme caution, and the support of local residents was invaluable in completing this operation successfully.”