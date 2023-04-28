‘Jal Swapno’: 43% families in Alipurduar dist get water connections in 3 years

alipurduar: Within three years, the water connection of the Jal Swapno project has reached the homes of 43 per cent of the families in the district. The district administration aims to complete the remaining 57 per cent of the work within 2024.



On July 6, 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced Rs 58,000 crore ‘Jal Swapno’ project to provide pipeline water supply to 2 crore rural households in Bengal in the next five years.

Alipurduar district administration has been working towards completing the task with this target in mind.

Alipurduar district ranks third in the progress of the Jal Swapno project work.

Within the district, 1 lakh 52 thousand families out of 3 lakh 56 thousand families have already received access to piped water supply under the Jal Swapno project.

Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of Alipurduar said: “In the past two months, inspections of all the completed works have been conducted in every area of the district. Alipurduar district has also made significant progress in the Jal Swapno project in the past year. Almost 43 per cent of the work has been completed.

The remaining 57 per cent of the work will be completed within the next year.

Even Cha Sundari houses in the Alipurduar district have been provided with water connection under this scheme.”

So far, 223 DPRs were made to provide piped clean water supply to nearly 2 lakh families in the district. The tenders for all of them have been completed. As many as 204 work orders have also been issued.

The work of repairing more than 100 years old water lines is ongoing. In the district, work on 18 large projects related to water supply is progressing rapidly. Some of the projects are almost complete. These projects include work in the Jaigaon city and Lankapara area.