Jal Swapna project to provide drinking water to 20K households

Work to construct reservoirs and lay pipelines is going on in full swing under the Jal Swapna project in Bhetaguri Gram Panchayat I in Dinhata. The project undertaken by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, aims at supplying drinking water to households.

As many as 20,000 households will benefit from this project. Under this scheme, two reservoirs will come up in Ruyerkuthi and Kharija-Baladanga villages at a cost of Rs 6 crore each. The work is scheduled to be completed by 2025. Pipeline laying work is also on.

According to PHE sources, in the ongoing financial year, 2 lakh households will be provided with drinking water in the Cooch Behar district at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Already 70,000 households have been provided with water connections.

Earlier, the two villages used to be supplied with water from the reservoir located in the nearby Gram Panchayat. However, this has been discontinued for the last four years. Owing to work being undertaken for the expansion of the Dinhata Cooch Behar

Highway, the pipelines had to be removed.