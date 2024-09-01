Jakson Group launches next-generation CPCB IV+ gensets in Siliguri

Siliguri: Jakson Group, a leader in energy solutions, introduced its next-generation CPCB IV+ compliant gensets in Siliguri on August 30. Powered by Cummins engines, these gensets offer enhanced fuel efficiency, cutting-edge remote monitoring and advanced safety features. Launched on July 5, 2023, the gensets reflect Jakson’s commitment to sustainable energy.



“This innovation ensures reliable power for critical infrastructure,” said Sameer Gupta, CMD, Jakson Group. The launch, led by Jakson’s top executives, expands the group’s footprint in North Bengal and Sikkim, with Hindustan Sales Agency as the authorised dealer.