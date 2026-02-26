Jairam Mahato forays into Bengal; To contest from Purulia

Kolkata: In a significant political development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, ‘Tiger’- Jairam Mahato has announced that his party, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), will field candidates in nine Assembly constituencies in Purulia district.



Party sources said the decision has been finalised by the core committee, and the list of candidates is expected

to be released within a week.

The move is being seen as an attempt to consolidate Kurmi votes in the Junglemahal belt, where identity politics has played a decisive role in past elections. Political observers believe the entry of Mahato’s party could lead to a split in the opposition vote base, particularly affecting parties that traditionally rely on Kurmi support. Leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress are reportedly viewing the development as strategically favourable, as a fragmented opposition vote could tilt close contests in their favour.

State-level organisers of the new entrant claim that booth committees have already been formed in a majority of the targeted constituencies, signalling groundwork beyond symbolic participation.