Jaiprakash Pandey, nominated for President’s Indian Police Medal

Siliguri: Jaiprakash Pandey, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Siliguri, has been nominated for the President’s Indian Police Medal for working with dedication and honesty for years.

This announcement was made by the Government of India before the Republic Day. Presently Jaiprakash Pandey holds the post of Assistant Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. Earlier he was the Inspector In charge of Bijpur police station in North 24-Parganas district.Not only this time but earlier also in 2020 and 2022, he was honoured by the Government of West Bengal. He started his studies at Kul Ram Iqbal Junior High School built by his grandfather. After imparting primary education there, he studied at Shiv Mangal Memorial High School and passed his secondary from Hindi High School, Siliguri. He graduated from Siliguri College. He joined the post of Sub Inspector of West Bengal Police in 1993-94 batch. For the last 31 years, he has been working in West Bengal police.