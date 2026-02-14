Jailed for 3 days, teacher rejoins work as BLO

Kolkata: In a strange turn of events, a school teacher who had arranged the donation of his deceased mother’s cornea spent three days in jail on charges of selling her body parts, before being granted bail by a court here.

Reportedly, Amir Chand Shekh was released after documents were produced before the Krishnanagar court showing that his mother’s cornea had been donated to a government hospital and that she had pledged to donate her eyes after death.

He resumed his duties on Friday as a BLO for the SIR. Police said he was arrested following complaints alleging that he was selling body parts of his mother, who died on February 8.

Amir Chand, arrested along with four family members, claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy to malign them. All were granted bail on bonds of Rs 2,000 each.