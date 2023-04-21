Jail Super of Alipore Correctional Home summoned

kolkata: Following the counsel of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) highlighting that the arrested TMC MLA Partha Chatterjee is wearing jewellery inside the jail, a special court judge has summoned the Jail Superintendent of Alipore Correctional Home and demanded a written explanation as to how he was allowed to wear rings.

Chatterjee is lodged in the Alipore Correctional Home in connection with the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in Bengal. The ED had arrested him on charges of money laundering. The ED counsel pointed out the rings Chatterjee was wearing and said that the jail code bars any inmates from keeping with them any kind of jewellery.