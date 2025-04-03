Jaigaon youth tops UPSC CDS exam

Alipurduar: Jaigaon’s Tanish Goyal has secured the top position in the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2024 for the Air Force Academy. He has also ranked fourth for the Indian Military Academy, marking an exceptional achievement at the national level. His success has brought immense joy to the Jaigaon region, located along the India-Bhutan border.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced the final results of the CDS 2 Examination 2024. A total of 349 candidates qualified based on their performance in the written exam and subsequent interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board. The commission has published three separate merit lists for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, with some candidates securing positions in multiple lists. Tanish Goyal topped the Air Force Academy merit list and secured the fourth position in the Indian Military Academy list. Tanish Goyal, son of businessman Kamal Goyal and homemaker Manju Goyal, completed his Higher Secondary education at a private school in Jaigaon before pursuing a BBA degree in Chandigarh.

Expressing his thoughts on his achievement, Tanish said: “I am overwhelmed. This is just the beginning and many responsibilities lie ahead. Hard work and self-belief are key to success — no matter where one comes from, be it Jaigaon or Delhi. The success mantra is to believe in yourself and give your best.”