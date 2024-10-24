Jaigaon rape & murder case of 7-yr-old girl: Two more in cop net

Alipurduar: Jaigaon Police have arrested two additional suspects in connection with the rape and gruesome murder of a seven-year-old girl in Jaigaon, a town on the India-Bhutan border. On Wednesday, the three accused, Bablu Mia, Zaidul Islam and Monir Hossain, were produced before the Alipurduar Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, where police sought a 14-day remand. The court granted seven days of police custody for the accused.

District law enforcement has intensified efforts to expedite the filing of charges and initiate the trial. The body of the young victim was handed over to her family after an autopsy at Cooch Behar Medical College. Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “The police are committed to gathering all evidence to ensure the perpetrators of this heinous crime face the severest punishment.”

According to police sources, the victim left scratch marks on her attackers, prompting investigators to plan a DNA match between samples from the girl’s fingernails and the suspects’ injuries. Additionally, the shopkeeper who sold kerosene to the accused is expected to serve as a key witness. Forensic examinations are underway with samples collected from the victim’s body, while custodial trials are being arranged for the accused to ensure justice for the victim and her family.