Jaigaon hotel death: Two held as mystery deepens

Alipurduar: Tension continues to grip Jaigaon, the Indo-Bhutan border town, following the mysterious death of a youth at a local hotel.

The body of 25-year-old Azizul Mia was recovered hanging inside a hotel room on Mahatma Gandhi Road on Tuesday. Two people, including the hotel manager, have been arrested in

connection with the case.

Hotel manager Uday Narayan Rai was taken into custody on charges of concealing information and negligence of duty. Along with him, a housewife from Jaigaon was arrested after the victim’s family lodged a written complaint against her.

Investigators revealed that the woman had a romantic relationship with Azizul before her marriage, and police are now probing the possibility of an extramarital affair. To verify this, officers have seized the mobile phones of the deceased and the woman.

On Wednesday, both accused were produced before the Alipurduar District Court and remanded to seven days’ judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Azizul’s family insists he was murdered, though the woman’s family has refrained from commenting.

Police handed over the body to Azizul’s relatives in Jharna Basti after the post-mortem. Security has been tightened to prevent

further tension.

District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi said: “The investigation into the unnatural death of the youth is still ongoing. We will be able to reach a conclusion only after examining all possible angles.”