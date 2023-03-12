Jaigaon: Bhutan to reopen Sanglam entry & exit point

alipurduar: The Royal Government of Bhutan has conceded to the appeal of the people of Jaigaon, a border town in the Alipurduar district in West Bengal for reopening of the Sanglam entry/exit point (Chinese Line.) A letter from the Royal Government of Bhutan has stated that the Sanglam entry/exit point will be reopened for pedestrians categorised as day/processed workers from Jaigaon and neighbouring areas into Phuentsholing, a town in Bhutan bordering Jaigaon.



A letter from the Department of Law and order, Ministry of Home Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan stated that it had received a request from the people of Jaigaon through the district president of Alipurduar Trinamool Congress vide letter No. 270/APD/2023 dated 17 February 2023 to consider reopening of the Sanglam entry/ exit point to facilitate movement of people into and out of Phuentsholing.

“In order to facilitate easy movement of Day/Processed workers of Jaigaon and nearby areas into Phuuentsholing, the Sanglam entry/exit gate would be open specifically for this category of pedestrians. Other categories of pedestrians would have to use the main Pedestrian Terminal Building and entry/exit process would remain the same,” stated the letter.

The letter further stated that the opening of the Sanglam entry and exit gate would ease the movement of about 3000 plus pedestrians of the Day/ Processed workers category. “Border entry/exit points along Indo-Bhutan borders on our side would be kept open for 24x7 hours to facilitate movement of people” assured the letter addressed to the District Magistrate, Alipurduar.

“We had requested the Bhutan government to reopen the entry/exit point popularly known as the Chinese Line. On the basis of that application, the Government of Bhutan has decided to open it. We are hopeful that the checkpoint will reopen by April. Along with the workers, the local traders will be benefited and their businesses will also increase. Through this, Jaigaon’s economic growth will be boosted up. We are hopeful that in the coming days Indian workers will be able to enter Bhutan tax-free, just as they did before the 2020 Pandemic” stated Prakash Chikbaraik, Trinamool district president, Alipurduar.

Trinamool Kalchini block president and trade union leader Birendra Bara said: “A large number of people of Kalchini depend on Bhutan for their livelihood.”

He added that the permission to enter Bhutan only through the pedestrian terminal gate resulted in both the tourists and workers entering through a long queue. As a result, many workers would not be able to attend their work on time. Biswajit Saha, Assistant Secretary, Alipurduar District Tourism Association appreciated the decision of the Bhutan government.