Jaigaon: 7-year-old girl abducted, raped and murdered

Alipurduar: A seven-year-old girl was lured with the promise of chowmein, away from her mother, leading to her alleged rape and murder. The incident occurred on October 15 in Jaigaon, a border town near Bhutan in the Alipurduar district. She was then reported missing, prompting her family to file a case of abduction at the Jaigaon Police Station later that evening.

On Tuesday morning, police recovered the girl’s burnt body from behind the bushes in a field in Daldabari, Jaigaon. This sparked outrage among local residents, who blocked roads and protested by closing their businesses. While tensions ran high, the situation remained stable.

Police sources indicate that the main accused, 50 year-old Bablu Mia, was acquainted with the victim. On the day of the incident, Bablu allegedly took the girl from her home in front of her parents, luring her with food. After a week of searching, CCTV footage confirmed Bablus’ involvement, prompting an extensive search across North Bengal. Bablu was apprehended early Tuesday morning near the India-Nepal border. According to police, he confessed to the crime, leading them to the location of the girl’s body. A case of kidnapping and charges under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and premeditated murder have been registered against him.

In the aftermath, the girl’s parents have faced severe emotional distress. The mother, a daily wage worker, expressed her anguish, demanding “exemplary punishment” for those involved. Ganga Prasad Sharma, Chairman of the Jaigaon Development Authority, condemned the incident, calling it “hellish” and urging for swift justice.

Jaigaon SDPO Prashant Debnath appealed to the community to trust the police, stating: “We faced challenges locating the suspect, but we were persistent.” Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi confirmed that one individual is in custody, with two others detained for further investigation.

“The criminal will not be spared,” he asserted.