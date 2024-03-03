Jai Johar Fair kicks off

The three-day Jai Johar Fair kicked off at 102 blocks in 15 districts dominated by tribal population on Sunday. The main objective of hosting the fair is to create awareness about the various social welfare schemes of the state government for the upliftment of the tribal population.

The state government has provided Rs 5 lakh to each of the blocks for hosting the fair. In the previous years, the state had given Rs 3 lakh for such a programme.

The state Tribal Development department has taken the initiative of hosting such fairs and the District Magistrates of Alipurduar, Bankura, Birbhum, South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas were provided necessary instructions about organising the fairs.

The allocation has been increased so that the fairs can be held in a better manner. The problems of the tribal population will also be addressed at the fairs to the best extent possible.

Emphasis will be given on creating awareness about healthcare, education, nutrition etc. Another additional Rs 3 lakh has been given to the 15 districts for hosting a district-level fair. The district administration will select a block in each district for such fairs.