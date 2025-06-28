‘Jai Jagannath’ reverberates across Bengal as Rath Yatra is celebrated in divine splendour

Kolkata: Chants of “Hare Krishna” and “Jai Jagannath” filled the air on Friday as colourful chariots of Lord Jagannath, accompanied by Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra, rolled through various parts of Bengal, marking the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra.

While Digha Jagannath Dham hosted its first grand Rath Yatra celebration, the rest of Bengal joined in with equal fervour. In Hooghly’s Serampore, the historic Mahesh Rath Yatra—believed to be the world’s second-oldest and Bengal’s oldest being observed since 1396—celebrated its 629th edition amid

devotional fervour.

A 351-year-old Bishupur Madhganj Rath Yatra Utsav was also celebrated with great reverence. It is believed that the chariot made of brass was made in 1665 during the time of the Malla dynasty.

ISKCON marked the 53rd edition of the chariot festival in Kolkata. ISKCON Kolkata has fitted Sukhoi fighter jet tyres on Lord Jagannath’s chariot for the Rath Yatra, replacing the old Boeing 747 tyres that had been in use for 48 years.

Hundreds of devotees pulled the decked-up chariots in several places in Bengal. A colourful procession was taken out in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat where the Ratha Yatra committee celebrated their fourth year.

The children and elderly alike pulled the chariot of the deities as it travelled through several parts of Barasat and ended at the Taruchaya area on Krishnanagar Road.

The procession started from the Shiv Mandir area. ISKCON headquarters at Mayapur in Nadia district also celebrated the Rath Yatra festival with much pomp and grandeur.

Many foreign devotees and thousands of people flocked to the temple to pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra at Mayapur.

Chariots were taken out in many other parts of Kolkata as well as the rest of Bengal by various organisations.