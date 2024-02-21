Jai Hind Bahini of Kalimpong and Darj formed

Siliguri: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Jai Hind Bahini was formed for Darjeeling Lok Sabha Constituency. Shanta Chhetri, the president of Darjeeling Hill Trinamool Congress announced the names of the committees of Darjeeling and Kalimpong on Wednesday in a news conference at Siliguri Journalist’s Club.

These committees will spread awareness regarding the Trinamool-led state government’s development activities and will campaign for Trinamool Congress (TMC). “Our state government has done numerous works in the state and for the hills as well. Our party became stronger after the support of the committees. Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) is our alliance party. The election and campaign process will be decided by our senior leaders,” said Shanta Chhetri. Kamal Kumar Goyel is the president of Jai Hind Bahini. “The Darjeeling district committee consists of 21 members and the Kalimpong district committee has 16 members. The sub-divisional block committee will be formed in the coming days,” said Kamal Kumar Goyel.