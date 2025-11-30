Jagannath Dham introduces three daily ‘prasadam’ offerings for devotees

Kolkata: With the revenue generation reaching Rs 100 crore in a little over six months in Digha beach town since the inauguration of Jagannath Dham, the temple authorities now have started sitting arrangements for offering ‘prasadam’ to the devotees three times a day.

Those who will stay in hotels in Digha can also book ‘prasadam’ only by calling at 9059052550. The temple authorities have already put up a sticker in the hotels with the mobile number on it so that the devotees can avail ‘prasadam’ just by dialing a number. The devotees are also offered khichdi bhog, sweets and pedas. ‘Luchi subjee’ are offered in breakfast while during lunch and evening time the visitors will get ‘maha prasadam’.

Inaugurated on April 30, 2025, the Jagannath temple, modelled on the Puri shrine, has transformed Digha from a seaside getaway into a self-sufficient pilgrimage centre. The temple has already registered a footfall of 90 lakh since inauguration in April this year.

“The devotees coming to Jagannath Dham can take ‘prasadam’ inside the temple premises three times a day. Sitting arrangements have been made here in the temple.

A gift shop has also been opened where various eye-catching gift items are being sold,” said Radharamn Das, of ISKCON Kolkata, who manages the complex. He also said that more than 90 lakh devotees have already visited the temple and in December the figure would cross 1 crore.

State tourism secretary Nandini Chakraborty during a recent event said that the total business in Digha crossed Rs 100 crore since the inauguration of the temple.

Digha has already found a firm place in the state’s religious circuit along with the likes of Nabadwip, Mayapur, Kalighat, Dakhineswar and Tarapith among others.