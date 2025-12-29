Jagannath Dham, Digha crosses 1-crore mark in devotee footfall

Kolkata: In a moment of celebration and pride, Jagannath Dham in Digha on Sunday crossed the remarkable milestone of welcoming one crore devotees in less than a year, emerging as a defining force in Bengal’s spiritual tourism landscape.

Marking the historic occasion, a girl child who visited the shrine on Sunday was symbolically honoured as the one-croreth devotee, adding a human touch to the temple’s extraordinary journey.

The child, Kakoli Jana, daughter of Surajit Jana from Tollygunge, Kolkata, was honoured on the occasion. The family was accorded special darshan and presented with Mahaprasad, garlands and sacred prasad by the temple authorities.

Kakoli Jana’s family said: “We feel immensely blessed and honoured. Being part of such a historic moment at Jagannath Dham, Digha is an experience we will cherish for a lifetime. It truly feels like the grace of Lord Jagannath.”

Marking the occasion, Radharamn Das, Chief Priest and Trustee of Jagannath Dham, Digha, said: “The arrival of the one-crore’th devotee is not merely a numerical achievement; it is a sacred affirmation of Lord Jagannath’s universal embrace.

Jagannath Dham, Digha has become a meeting point of nations, cultures and hearts—where devotion uplifts both the soul and society.”

Das also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying: “I offer my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister, whose far-sighted vision made this temple possible. Her initiative has not only strengthened Bengal’s spiritual heritage but has also created lasting economic opportunities for the common people.” Since the temple’s inauguration, Digha has undergone a remarkable transformation and emerged as a year-round pilgrimage hub. The beach town now witnesses round-the-year footfall, energising the local economy. Hotels, lodges, transport operators, restaurants, flower sellers, artisans, priests and small vendors have all experienced sustained growth.