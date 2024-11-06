‘Jagaddhatri Puja procession to be live-streamed this year’

Kolkata: For the first time the Central Puja Committee in Chandannagar has decided to carry out Facebook live streaming of the Jagaddhatri Puja procession allowing people from across the globe to witness the spectacular procession of Jagadhhatri idols of various Puja committees without being physically present.

The procession of idols will be carried out from the evening of November 11 and it will continue till the early morning of November 12.

The Jagaddhatri Puja falls on Friday (November 8). The Jagaddhatri Puja is celebrated in Chandannagar for four days.

Thousands of people from across the state congregate in various Puja pandals to have a glimpse of idols and also the magnificent lighting. One of the main attractions of Jagaddhatri Puja in Chandannagar is the procession of idols which takes the shape of a carnival.

Idols are taken to the river banks for immersion through the procession. People line up on both sides of the road to witness the event.

The Central Puja Committee has decided to go for live streaming so that people from across the state and world can watch the procession without visiting the place.

Chandannagar in Hooghly is famous for its celebrations of the festival for its elaborate light decoration on the streets and grand pandals for the goddess, who is another form of the Hindu goddess Parvati.

Chandannagar takes the top spot when it comes to light decoration for a festival.

The whole city turns into a “city of lights” as all street lights are turned off for the decorations and pandals to

shine through.

Once a French colony, Chandannagar is dressed up in lights for five days during Jagaddhatri Puja.

It is said that Indranarayan Chowdhury introduced the Jagaddhatri Puja in Chandannagar after being influenced by King Krishnachandra’s style of celebrating the

festival in Krishnanagar.