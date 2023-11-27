Jagaddhatri Puja: Clashes erupt over immersion, one dead

Cooch Behar: Clashes took place between two villages over a Jagadhatri idol immersion, resulting in one death and injuries to around nine persons. The wounded are currently receiving treatment at Tufanganj Subdivision Hospital. The incident occurred on Sunday in Barkodali-I village Panchayat of Tufanganj-II block. Around 7 persons have been arrested, including a local BJP leader.



According to sources, a dispute broke out between residents of the two villages over the immersion of a Jagadhatri idol, leading to a physical altercation. Both the groups resorted to beating each other with sticks in which ten people sustained injuries.

Police from the Boxirhat Police Station rescued the injured and transported them to Tufanganj Subdivision Hospital.

Anup Dakua (35) was declared dead by doctors. The police arrested seven persons, including BJP local booth president, Pabitra Barman. Police picketing has been set up in the area to prevent further unrest.

Trinamool district president Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “Anoop Dakua was returning home when he was intercepted on the road and fatally attacked. This village Panchayat is under BJP control and all the incidents occurred under the leadership of the BJP booth president.”

Tufanganj Assembly Constituency BJP MLA Maloti Rava Roy expressed sorrow over the death and extended support to the deceased’s family.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, district Superintendent of Police, clarified: “A chaotic situation arose between the two parties. Most were intoxicated when a clash broke out at the time of immersion. One person died. Complaints have been filed from both sides and seven people have already been arrested.”