Jadavpur: Woman killed as WBTC bus hits motorcycle

Kolkata: A woman was killed and her husband suffered injury after a state-owned bus hit a motorcycle in Jadavpur on Tuesday morning.

The four-year-old daughter of the married couple escaped unhurt. According to sources, on Tuesday around 6:30 am, the deceased identified as Debashree Mondal (Naskar), aged about 27 years was riding pillion on her husband Tapas Mondal’s motorcycle along with their daughter en route to her school.

While moving along the Raja SC Mullick Road, a West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) bus en route to Howrah from Jadavpur 8B bus terminus bearing route number E-1 rammed behind the motorcycle. As a result, all three of them fell on the road. While the child remained unhurt, Tapas suffered injuries and Debashree was run over by the offending bus before it came to a halt.

Local people saw the accident and came to the rescue of the couple and their child. While the child was made to sit in a safe place, Tapas was rushed to a private hospital in the Jodhpur Park area where he was treated. Meanwhile, Debashree was rushed to Baghajatin State General Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Later police seized the bus and arrested the driver. It is alleged that the bus was being driven at a high speed and failed to control the vehicle. Local people alleged that often buses start from the 8B bus terminus and drive recklessly.