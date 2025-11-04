Jadavpur Vidyapith earns 12th spot among state day schools in India

Kolkata: Jadavpur Vidyapith has been awarded for securing the 12th rank among all state government day schools in India in the prestigious Education World India School Rankings 2025. The school in Jadavpur is the sole one from Bengal to feature in the top 20 ranked schools across the country.

“We are absolutely thrilled and immensely proud to announce a remarkable recognition for Jadavpur Vidyapith. This phenomenal achievement is a testament to the collective synergy and tireless commitment of every pillar of the Vidyapith family, with a special spotlight on our exceptional educators,” Partha Pratim Baidya, headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith posted on his Facebook page.

The total score for Jadavpur Vidyapith has been 1013 out of 1500 based on 14 parameters that includes teacher welfare and development, competence of faculty, academic reputation, individual attention to students, parental involvement, sports education, special needs education, mental and emotional well being services, among others. The school’s score has been above 70 out of 100 in all parameters while in teacher welfare and development, academic reputation, sports education and special needs education, it has scored above 80. In competence of faculty, it has scored 168 out of 200.

Baidya has hailed the contribution of the school’s faculty members, referring to them as dedicated custodians of knowledge, mentors who inspire intellectual curiosity and role models who diligently uphold the school’s long-standing tradition of discipline, diligence and educational excellence.

“Their unwavering commitment to nurturing both mind and character ensures that the students of Jadavpur Vidyapith are prepared not just for exams, but for life,” he maintained. He acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders, including the members of the managing committee, the students and the parents. Baidya posted a special note of appreciation for two of his colleagues, English teacher Mistuni Dutta and Computer teacher Utpal Maiti claiming that their tireless efforts and unwavering support have been invaluable.