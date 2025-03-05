Jadavpur University vice-chancellor hospitalised, Education minister visits

Kolkata: Jadavpur University’s officiating vice-chancellor (V-C), Bhaskar Gupta, was hospitalised on Wednesday following a spike in blood pressure. State Education minister Bratya Basu visited him in the evening.

Gupta’s health reportedly deteriorated following an incident on March 1, when he visited injured students in hospital and was allegedly manhandled by protesting students, who even tore his kurta. His condition worsened on Wednesday morning, prompting his family to rush him to a hospital on EM Bypass. His family physician, Dr Arindam Biswas, confirmed that Gupta, who has a history of stroke, required immediate hospitalisation due to fluctuating blood pressure.

“His blood pressure has been extremely high since Tuesday, and he has been experiencing dizziness and other symptoms. Despite medication, it remained at 170/90, so he was admitted,” Dr Biswas said.

By evening, his condition had stabilised slightly, but doctors recommended at least 10 to 14 days of rest. “Any mental stress could worsen his health. Tests have also revealed a kidney issue,” Dr Biswas added.

Education minister Bratya Basu, accompanied by members of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA), visited the hospital. Speaking to the media, Basu criticised the treatment meted out to Gupta.

“The V-C is unwell and doctors have advised complete rest. He was harassed and insulted on March 1. Even after that, it is unimaginable how a particular political party continues to target him deliberately. Given his medical history, I urge that he be treated with basic humanity. Expecting him to hold meetings with students from his ICU bed is simply inhumane,” he said. Basu added: “If this is truly what their demands look like, then one must consider the level of intolerance, inhumanity and anarchy they are fostering. The university has turned into a fortress-like lawless zone. If the protesting students’ own family members were in such a condition, would they still behave in the same manner?”

Condemning the political climate at Jadavpur University, he added: “JU is neither a restricted area nor a lawless zone. Political discourse cannot involve chasing away opposing viewpoints with muscle power.”

Meanwhile, student protests at JU have intensified. Several left-wing and ultra-left organisations have been demonstrating outside Aurobindo Bhavan since Tuesday night. Protesters had issued an ultimatum demanding the V-C’s presence on campus by 4 pm Wednesday. However, with Gupta’s hospitalisation, the deadlock has deepened.

Gupta’s wife, Keya Gupta, urged students to reconsider their approach. “Forcing a sick person to respond under pressure is neither ethical nor humane. My husband visited the hospital out of concern for an injured student, yet he was harassed. This has taken a severe mental toll on him,” she said. Addressing the injured JU student Indranuj Ray’s political affiliation, minister Basu said: “I see Indranuj as a student. I have spoken to his family, and they are very respectable people.”