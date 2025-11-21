Jadavpur University unveils new incubation centre

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) on Thursday inaugurated its much-anticipated Incubation Centre, an initiative aimed at nurturing innovation, promoting research-driven entrepreneurship and enabling students and researchers to convert their ideas into viable start-ups.

The inaugural session began with the formal opening of the centre by vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof. Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, pro vice-chancellor Prof. Amitabha Datta, Prof. Siddhartha Sen, and other eminent delegates. Speaking at the ceremony, vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, expressed his optimism about the centre’s long-term impact, and said he hopes the programme sustains its momentum for years to come. He encouraged students and researchers to actively engage with the university’s extensive alumni network, reminding them that many alumni are now established professionals who can offer valuable mentorship and guidance.

Pro vice-chancellor Amitabha Datta applauded the establishment of the centre, noting that with India rapidly emerging as one of the world’s leading economies, young scholars and researchers must aim to become contributors and creators—not merely future employees.

The second segment of the programme featured insights from the chief guests—Subhrangshu Sanyal and Deepanwita Chattopadhyay—both renowned figures in India’s innovation and incubation ecosystem. Sanyal underscored the importance of agility, adaptability and business awareness for any emerging start-up.

He explained a four-stage model essential for a successful entrepreneurial journey: developing awareness and initial concepts, transforming those concepts into prototypes, validating the prototypes through industry feedback, and finally, scaling the idea into a commercial product. Chattopadhyay, meanwhile, motivated the audience by highlighting the growing opportunities in the Indian innovation landscape.

The final part of the programme was dedicated to idea-sharing by students and researchers who aspire to enter the start-up ecosystem. Their proposals reflected a diverse range of disciplines and social needs. Adrish Bose from the department of Linguistics presented the concept of an Indian-language digital writing assistant—an indigenous alternative to Grammarly tailored to regional languages.

Anubhab Chowdhury from Chemical Engineering discussed a digital platform aimed at making mental health services more accessible and affordable by connecting professionals with those seeking help. Soumi Nandi from the Botany department proposed an online marketplace focused on preserving and selling rare Indian plants cultivated in rural nurseries, thereby supporting both biodiversity and local growers.