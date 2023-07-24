Jadavpur University to launch 6-month training programme in disaster management

Kolkata: The Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM) of Jadavpur University (JU) is all set to introduce a six-month training programme in disaster management with the objective of manpower development and at the same time reducing losses during disasters. The programme, slated to start from January 2024, is perhaps the first-of-its-kind in the state.



“The training programme is not a part of core education. Hence, it is primarily meant for government and NGO officials directly or indirectly dealing with relevant field of disaster management. Fresh students may apply, but they will get admission only if the seats are vacant,” Gupinath Bhandari, co-ordinator of CDPM, who is the associate professor of the department of civil engineering, JU said. Apart from theory, field work and report preparation will be an integral part of the six-months training programme. The total number of seats will be 50.

The semesters will deal with the concept of disaster management, climate change, risk analysis and management, cartography and a special paper.

Each student will be allowed to choose 4 special papers from a combination of nearly 24 subjects. However, there should be linkage between the subjects chosen. Classes will be held after office hours — 6 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and from 2-5 pm on Saturdays. The advertisements that are published for recruiting people for working in the area of disaster management presently seek people from backgrounds of physics, chemistry, mathematics, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, among others.

A senior professor associated with CDPM said that on behalf of the Centre, they will soon be writing to NIDM (National Institute of Disaster Management), NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), state Disaster management separtment and relevant Central and state agencies urging them to bring a change in their advertisement pattern while recruiting people in disaster management.

“We feel that mention of disaster management expertise should be included in their advertisements while hiring so that professionals having expertise in disaster management can immediately apply against the same,” he added.