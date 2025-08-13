Jadavpur University to install 70 more CCTV cameras to strengthen security

Kolkata: To strengthen security and close surveillance gaps, Jadavpur University (JU) has decided to install 70 additional CCTV cameras at 50 locations across its main and Salt Lake campuses, at an estimated cost of Rs 68 lakh.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting of the Executive Council (EC), the university’s highest decision-making body, in compliance with a Calcutta High Court directive. In June, the court authorised the pro vice-chancellor to convene EC meetings in the absence of a vice-chancellor, a post lying vacant since April. The court had also instructed JU to seek additional funding from the state government.

According to sources, Webel Technology Ltd has provided the cost estimate, which will be forwarded to the state higher education department for funding. Of the new cameras, 50 will be installed at 30 spots on the main campus, while 20 will cover 20 sites at the Salt Lake campus.

Alongside expanding CCTV coverage, the EC also decided to employ 30 more security guards and two supervisors. Currently, JU has 78 permanent guards against a sanctioned strength of 130, leaving 52 positions vacant. The university also employs 30 trained contractual guards. Under the new plan, 10 additional guards will be deployed in each shift across both campuses.