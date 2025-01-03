Jadavpur University to host first-ever alumni day on Jan 4

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) is set to host its inaugural Alumni Day on Saturday, January 4, aiming to strengthen the bond between the university and its former students.

The celebration will feature speeches by the vice-chancellor (V-C) and pro-vice chancellor, invited talks by two former V-Cs, a panel discussion and cultural performances. JU plans to update alumni on the latest developments and achievements, with the event also being broadcast live on YouTube for those unable to attend in-person. Following the establishment of an alumni cell two years ago, JU has been working to maintain ties with its former students across the globe. This event marks the first step in a broader effort to build and sustain these connections. University authorities hope this event will further strengthen alumni engagement, which has already played a crucial role in JU’s growth.

“We aim to build a strong relationship with our alumni. The goal is to keep them informed about the university’s news and accomplishments, while also seeking their valuable input and support for future developments. Alumni engagement is vital for the university’s progress,” said Amitava Dutta, pro-vice chancellor of JU. Dutta emphasised that alumni contributions are crucial not only for infrastructural development but also for enhancing student opportunities. Alumni can play an essential role in internships, placements, curriculum feedback, project support, and industry-linked collaborations.

Recently, JU received two projects from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) worth nearly Rs 1.30 crore, with support from its alumni. On Saturday, JU will launch a website to recognise alumni contributions. This website will be regularly updated with news, achievements and communicate the needs of the university and its students.