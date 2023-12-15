Jadavpur University to conduct Executive Council meet on Dec 18

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) authorities will hold the 36th meeting of the 10th Executive Council (EC) on December 18 to discuss the issue with regard to the 66th Annual Convocation.



The Higher Education department on Thursday evening communicated to the varsity authorities that the council and court meeting can be conducted. The development took place after Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) wrote an open letter to both the Chancellor and Higher Education minister regarding convocation. “Convocation, an integral part of a long and glorious tradition of Jadavpur University remains to be one of the most memorable and cherished events for our students. Considering the future and emotions of our students, we, on behalf of all the teachers of Jadavpur University, fervently request you to ensure that our students get their valid degrees and certificates in due time,” the association stated.

Recently, interim V-C Buddhadeb Sau had approached the minister seeking approval of the state to conduct the Executive Council (EC) meeting.

Meanwhile, Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of state universities, had withheld the permission to hold the court meeting by asking for a report on the action taken by the varsity in the ragging issue which had led to the death of a first-year undergraduate student.

The varsity authorities had earlier informed that the report was sent.