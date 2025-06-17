‘Jadavpur University to begin UG admissions from June 18’

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) will begin the undergraduate admission process for both its Arts and Science faculties from June 18, university officials confirmed on Monday. The application window will remain open until July 3 for all UG courses under these two faculties.

The university had initially planned to begin the Arts admission process separately from June 17. However, following a meeting of the admission committee on Monday, the authorities decided to start the admission process for both faculties on the same day.

In the Science faculty, admission tests for four subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Geography, are scheduled to be held over two days, tentatively on July 11 and 14. The merit list is likely to be published by July 22.

For the Arts faculty, there will be no admission tests for Sociology, Philosophy and Sanskrit. Admission tests for all other subjects will be conducted on July 14, 15, 17 and 18. The merit lists for subjects without entrance exams are likely to be released on July 23, while the lists for other subjects are expected by July 30.

Jadavpur University, which is excluded from the state’s centralised online admission portal, had originally planned to issue admission notifications on May 19, but later rolled back its decision due to legal concerns related to the OBC reservations.

With the revised dates now finalised, the university is expected to publish detailed admission guidelines shortly.

Meanwhile, the state’s centralised online admission portal, covering 460 government and government-aided colleges and universities across Bengal, will be officially launched by the state Education minister Bratya Basu at 2 pm on June 17. Applications through this portal will be accepted from 2 pm on June 18.