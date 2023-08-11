Jadavpur University student dies at campus hostel; CM speaks to father of deceased

Kolkata: A first-year student of Jadavpur University (JU) died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel of the university on Wednesday night.



It was learnt that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up the student’s father and assured him of all assistance.

His family members submitted a written complaint with the Registrar of JU alleging foul play following which the university has formed an internal enquiry committee and ordered a probe. The university authorities have also informed the Jadavpur Police Station about the incident.

According to police, they were informed that around 11:45 pm Swarnodip Kundu (18) of Bagula, Hanskhali in Nadia was found lying on the ground in front of the building A2 of the JU Main Hostel.

He was taken to a private medical college and hospital in Jadavpur where he succumbed to his injuries around 4:30 am on Thursday.

After the family members of the student were informed, Swarnodip’s maternal uncle, Arup Kundu came to the hospital and learnt of the death of his nephew.He alleged that Swarnodip had called his mother and said ‘he was in fear of something and requested her to take him home’. He claimed that Swarnodip had said that he had several things to tell his mother.

The internal enquiry committee, led by Subenoy Chakraborty, Dean of Science, senior professors and representatives from all teachers’ and students’ unions, have been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

A formal complaint letter requesting necessary action has also been submitted at the Jadavpur police station.

A section of teachers have alleged ragging on the part of senior students which may have led to the death of Swarnodip.

“Some former students of JU are still staying in the main hostel illegally. They should not be allowed to stay there. The University Grants Commission (UGC) have recommended separate hostel facilities for first-year students which is not happening in JU,” said Partha Pratim Roy, general secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA), demanding exemplary punishment for anyone involved in the incident.

“We have not received any formal complaint of ragging from the family members of the student. The internal committee has been directed to do a thorough probe. If they come across anything related to ragging, necessary action will be taken,” Amitava Datta, Pro Vice Chancellor of JU said.

Rajeshwar Sinha, a professor of the Bengali department said that the university should immediately file an FIR, treating the matter as a consequence of ragging. Swarnodip, who had earlier pursued Science stream, came to study Bengali as he liked the subject. Sinha further mentioned that Swarnodip had attended his classes from Monday till Wednesday and was also performing well in the class.

The Arts Faculty Student’s Union of JU held a rally inside the campus and marched to Aurobinda Bhavan, the administrative building of JU in demand of a thorough probe and meting out punishment to anybody found involved in Swarnodip’s death.

Governor C V Ananda Bose visited JU in the evening and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the autopsy surgeon in his preliminary report mentioned that Swarnodip died due to a fall from height. Also, several bones in his left rib were found broken and several other injuries were spotted. Police are questioning the student’s friends to find out what exactly happened on Wednesday night.

Late in the evening, Dean of Students Rajat Roy issued a notice stating that all first-year undergraduate students allotted A-1 and A2 blocks in the main hostel will have to shift to New Boys Hostel with immediate effect. Any outsider or passed-out students if they are staying in the main hostel where the incident occurred have been asked to vacate the same.