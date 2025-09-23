Jadavpur University shines in Stanford’s 2024 list of top-cited scientists

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) has secured a spot among the country’s top universities in the Stanford University database of leading scientists, which is based on citations for the year 2024 (single-year list). A total of 50 JU faculty members and researchers have been featured in this list, which highlights the top two per cent of scientists worldwide according to their research publications.

In addition, Stanford University has compiled a separate list of top scientists for their overall career research contributions, where 40 scientists from JU have been included.

Interestingly, teachers who have already retired are also part of the list that includes Satya Priya Maulik of the Chemistry department and Kripasindhu Chaudhuri of the Mathematics department, among others. Kaushik Roy from the History department is the sole member from the Arts faculty who figures in both the lists. “In the single year (2024) list, there are a good number of young faculty members and research fellows.

This shows that the young researchers in the university are pursuing research of global standards under all constraints,” said Amitava Datta, pro-vice-chancellor of JU.

It is noteworthy that JU does not offer any institutional research fellowships. Faculty members carry out their research work using various state or national fellowships. Against this backdrop, the quality research produced by JU scientists deserves special recognition.

Tarit Roy Chowdhury of the School of Environmental Studies at Jadavpur University, whose name appears in the list, described the achievement as a reflection of the dedication involved in research. “This is the biggest compliment for a scientist or researcher and serves as an inspiration to strive for excellence and make even greater contributions to science and research in the days ahead.

Those who have not made it to the list this year will work harder to produce more impactful work and earn a place in the list next year,” he added.