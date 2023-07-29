Jadavpur University sees record placement of students

More than 93 per cent of students of most engineering departments of Jadavpur University received job offers. According to university officials, this year’s placement has broken records of previous years.

The maximum annual package was Rs 85 lakh this year. Around 35 students received annual packages between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 80 lakh. While more than 100 students got job offers between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh. Students from the electronics and telecommunication engineering department got the highest annual package of Rs 85 lakh.

Furthermore, mechanical engineering and instrumentation and electronics engineering departments had 100 per cent placement, power engineering, computer science, IT and printing engineering had 97 per cent placement, and electronics and telecommunications had 98 per cent.

The university got 1,200 offers and more than 1,000 students were recruited.

Companies including Google, Samsung, HSBC and Microsoft amongst many others had offered jobs in this year’s placement. According to university officials, the placement in arts and science streams was better compared to last year. From economics, more than 80 per cent of students got placed, out of which the highest package was above Rs 16 lakh.