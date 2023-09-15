Jadavpur University reconstituted anti-ragging committee

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has re-constituted its anti-ragging committee comprising 31 members that include representation from police as well as NGO; following rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC).



Samar Kumar Mondal who heads the Philosophy department of the varsity and is the deputy co-ordinator of the Centre for Counselling of the varsity has also been included in the committee. The committee has been formed just a month after the death of a fresher.

The probe has indicated that ragging led to the death of the student. The officers in charge of Jadavpur Police Station and Bidhannagar North Police Station under which the JU campus of Jadavpur and Salt Lake fall are part of the new committee.

The interim vice-chancellor of the university Buddhadeb Sau is the chairman of the committee. Representatives from students as well as guardians and media have been included in the committee.

It has been categorically stated in the circular that any student indulging in ragging of freshers shall be meted out severe punishment that may include loss of hostel boardership or loss of an academic year to expulsion from the varsity.

Phone numbers along with the e-mail id of the members of the committee have also been notified along with a toll-free number of anti-ragging of state government as well as the UGC.