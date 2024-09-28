Jadavpur University punishes 17 students for ragging incident

Kolkata: After over a year since the tragic death of a first-year student in the varsity’s main hostel due to ragging, Jadavpur University (JU) has finally implemented punishment measures for some of the students involved. On Friday, the university authorities issued letters to 17 students, notifying them of the disciplinary actions taken against them. Over 32 students, found guilty in the university’s investigation into the ragging incident, were issued show-cause notices in July. Fifteen of these students legally challenged the notices. During a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee on September 23, it was decided to enforce the recommended punishments for the remaining 17 students. As a result, more than 10 students have been suspended for one semester and permanently expelled from JU hostels. The former FETSU chairperson, now a PhD scholar, has been suspended for six months. Additionally, two former FETSU office bearers, who have since graduated, have been barred from entering the university premises for life.

In a related development, Jadavpur University has initiated an inquiry against 15 boarders of the main hostel for holding a General Body Meeting (GB) on September 8. They were temporarily barred from entering the hostel premises until the inquiry

was completed. The meeting aimed to raise funds for the legal defence of these 15 students, who challenged the show-cause notices. These 15 students have been recommended for suspensions ranging from one to four semesters for their involvement in the death of the first-year student incident. However, on Friday, the Calcutta High Court (HC) ordered the suspension of these 15 students to be kept in abeyance. Justice Jay Sengupta stated: “The petitioners shall be at liberty to stay at the said hostel and use its regular facilities, but they shall not access any other portion of the university campus, except for attending their classes in the university.”

The HC also directed the university to handle any further allegations of ragging against these students with greater promptness and in accordance with the law.