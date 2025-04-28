Jadavpur University opens admissions for foreign students

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) has opened its admission process for foreign students for the academic session 2025–26, with the application window remaining open until May 15.

A leading public university in India, JU currently hosts around 112 international students from 18 countries and is seeking to further strengthen its global profile by welcoming more foreign applicants this year. Admissions are open to undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. programmes across the Faculties of Arts, Engineering and Technology, Science and Interdisciplinary Studies. Certificate, Diploma and Advanced Diploma courses in Language and Linguistics are also available for aspiring candidates. Students holding passports of countries other than India, including persons of Indian origin with foreign citizenship, are considered foreign students and are eligible to apply. Students may seek admission through one of three pathways: self-financing, scholarships offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), or international exchange initiatives such as Erasmus Mundus. Those opting for the self-financed route are expected to fund their education independently. “Jadavpur University’s campus is known for its close interaction between Indian and foreign students, creating an atmosphere that resembles one large family,” a senior JU official said.

Candidates must submit a complete application along with several supporting documents, including a 300-word write up outlining their reasons for seeking admission to Jadavpur University and their academic objectives. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application procedures, and fee structures is available on the university’s official website.