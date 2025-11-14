Jadavpur University issues notifications to fill key administrative posts

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has initiated the process of filling major administrative vacancies by issuing recruitment notifications on Wednesday for several key officer-level posts, including the registrar.

Along with the registrar, the university has invited applications from Indian nationals for the posts of dean of students, finance officer, development officer, deputy registrar, secretary to the Faculty Council for Postgraduate and Undergraduate Studies in Science, secretary to the Faculty Council for Postgraduate and Undergraduate Studies in Engineering & Technology, and officer of Placement and Training.

The university has been without a permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) since the retirement of Suranjan Das in May 2023. Although three interim vice-chancellors briefly held charge, the post had remained vacant for nearly seven months, creating an administrative vacuum. The situation changed when Chiranjib Bhattacharya, formally assumed office as the permanent V-C on November 3. He stated that filling key administrative posts would be his first priority, followed by appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff. The process began with the issuance of the employment notifications.

According to the notifications, all posts require strong academic records, substantial administrative or academic experience and a minimum age of 35 or 40 years, depending on the position. Relaxation in age has been provided for exceptionally qualified candidates.

Several posts require 10 to 15 years’ experience in teaching, research or university administration, part of which must have been served in a university or postgraduate institution. Professional qualifications such as Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant or an MBA in finance are essential for the finance officer’s post, while a postgraduate degree or diploma in engineering is required for the Placement and Training officer post.

Applications must be submitted in the prescribed format available on the university website. The application fee is Rs 500, and the last date for submission is December 12, with the payment link active until 4 pm.