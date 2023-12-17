Jadavpur University conducts study on ‘failed scenario of arsenic removal units’

Kolkata: A recent study by Jadavpur University’s School of Environmental Studies has established the failed scenario of a dozen arsenic removal units’ (ARU) with their arsenic removal efficiency ranging between 35.2 per cent and 82.6 per cent. A comprehensive physico-chemical parameters and trace elements analysis has found that almost 25 per cent and 16.7 per cent of treated drinking water samples with poor water quality index (WQI) and high heavy metal evaluation index (HEI), respectively.



The study area covered different Gram Panchayats of a severely arsenic affected community development block named Gaighata in North 24-Parganas. Around 25 ARUs have been selected initially for the evaluation of treated water quality as an alternate drinking water source, followed by an annual comprehensive study of 12 ARUs among them. The arsenic removal efficiency of these ARUs lack regular maintenance, resulting in constant arsenic toxicity in the population irrespective of having the provision of alternate safe drinking water.

The total number of sanctioned arsenic and iron removal plants (AIRPs) in Bengal set up by the state Public Health and Engineering department is 187 among which 139 are already commissioned and 49 are in process.

“We can conclude from the study that in severely arsenic exposed areas, mere establishment of ARUs is not the best fitted solution as a mitigation strategy. Proper risk reduction measures should be applied, including regular care of the ARUs, checking water quality before supplying, sludge disposal maintenance etc. Moreover, a successful run of the plants needs proper awareness, literacy, infrastructure, economic strength, skilled manpower, contemporary technologies and peoples’ willingness to pay/ use etc.

Both the policy makers and authorities should be attentive and prompt towards the maintenance of the established plants and monitoring of the treated supplied water. Sustainability of such developed technology only works when a combination is made between technocrats, policy makers and villagers with proper village level participation,” Tarit Roychowdhury, who heads the School Of Environmental Studies in JU said.

A large population from the nine districts of Bengal is affected with arsenic toxicity and faces several health hazards due to consumption of arsenic-contaminated groundwater. The sufferings have been inflated due to its entry in the food chain through irrigation water.

“Our work highlights the need for more such surface water treatment facilities and rainwater harvesting systems in the sternly-affected areas. Dug wells are reported to produce arsenic-safe water, so increased and shared use of dug wells are the mandatory requirements as an alternate drinking water source,” Dr Antara Das, the first author of the research work said.

The study has been published in the ‘Journal of Hazardous Materials’.