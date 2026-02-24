Jadavpur University assault: Panel formed, entry curbs imposed

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) on Monday constituted an enquiry committee and imposed fresh entry restrictions after three faculty members were injured during a clash between student groups on February 20.

In a statement, vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said several students were injured, and three teachers who intervened were also harmed. He described the assault as “highly condemnable, unacceptable, and unimaginable” and said disciplinary action would follow a proper enquiry. Firm action in accordance with university rules would be taken against those found responsible, he added.

A circular issued later announced the formation of a committee to submit its findings and recommendations. The panel is chaired by Bimal Roy, former Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and includes Shyamal Roy, former vice-chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University; Shampa Das of Bose Institute; JU pro vice-chancellor Amitava Datta; and deputy registrar Abul Hasnath as presenting officer. Members of the university community have been asked to submit sealed depositions by February 27.

The university has amended earlier circulars with immediate effect. Entry between 7 pm and 7 am will require a valid university identity card or proof of identity and purpose of visit. Vehicles must display university-issued parking stickers; failing this, details will be recorded at the gate. The use of narcotics, alcohol, or any illegal substance on campus has been prohibited. Trespassing and the use of the campus as a public thoroughfare have been barred.

Group gatherings after 8 pm, except for students attending evening classes, have been restricted. Security personnel have been authorised to regulate entry and exit after 8 pm, and misconduct towards them will invite disciplinary action. The February 20 clash took place at the Science Arts crossing between supporters of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and We the Independent (WTI). Fresh tension was reported on Monday when a first-year postgraduate student of the English Department was allegedly assaulted near FETSU More by a group identified by students as members of the Collective. Supporters of the SFI said professors intervened and took him to Aurobindo Bhavan. He was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

Bhattacharya said temporary debarment orders barring six to seven WTI students from entering the campus had been approved for their involvement in the February 20 clash. The action was based on multiple witness submissions, and formal notification would follow, he said. He warned that any further incident would invite stricter measures.